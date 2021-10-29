Proficio Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

C stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $142.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

