Proficio Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,065,401,000 after buying an additional 176,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,439,000 after buying an additional 98,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone downgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $523.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.42 and a 1 year high of $536.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.37. The firm has a market cap of $215.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

