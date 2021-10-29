Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 158,149 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,149 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD opened at $61.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.06. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $63.98.

