Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.20.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,665,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $3,463,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,178,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,937,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,250 shares of company stock valued at $142,029,225. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRNA opened at $341.07 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $388.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

