Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Gap Down to $24.68

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.68, but opened at $23.85. Project Angel Parent shares last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 175 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLNK. William Blair started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Project Angel Parent from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.28.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Project Angel Parent LLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Project Angel Parent news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $29,063,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

