ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frequency Therapeutics were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 38.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FREQ stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $58.37. The stock has a market cap of $217.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 19.09, a quick ratio of 19.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

