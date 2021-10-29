ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,472 Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Titan International by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,121 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan International by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 327,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 103,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 83,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.04 million, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 2.54.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $438.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.15 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. Analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

