ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $113,000 in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $5.41 on Friday. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $393.89 million, a PE ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $298.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.