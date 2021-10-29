ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,300 BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BTRS by 102.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,408 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter valued at about $59,541,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BTRS by 5.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter valued at about $40,787,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter valued at about $36,175,000. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTRS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BTRS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $8.70 on Friday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 74,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $161,563.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472 in the last three months.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

