ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 783 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 10.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 248,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

