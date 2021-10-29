ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLBK. UBS Group AG raised its position in Columbia Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after buying an additional 52,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 33,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

CLBK opened at $18.70 on Friday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

