ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sets New 1-Year High at $117.07

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $117.07 and last traded at $117.07, with a volume of 467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.82.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 491.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

