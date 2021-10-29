ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

PBSFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €19.50 ($22.94) to €22.00 ($25.88) in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.51.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.74%.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

