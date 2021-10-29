Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Short Interest Up 249.8% in October

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,400 shares, a growth of 249.8% from the September 30th total of 129,600 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 324,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TARA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 689,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,742 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,801,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,288,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 115.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 69,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TARA opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $78.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.71. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $27.51.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

