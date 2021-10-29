Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Michael J. Malecek Sells 10,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Prothena stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.35. 278,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,079. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. The business had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 60.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Prothena by 1.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Prothena by 12.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Prothena by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Fox-Davies Capital began coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

