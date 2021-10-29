Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) announced its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PFS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,303. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $25.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Provident Financial Services worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

