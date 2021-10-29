PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Up to $36.44

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.44, but opened at $37.82. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.69, with a volume of 365 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.07.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.