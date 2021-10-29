PTT Public (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) Shares Down 3.5%

PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) shares traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.33. 6 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PTT Public from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4631 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

PTT Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCHUY)

PTT Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petroleum and petrochemical company in Thailand, other Asian countries, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Upstream Petroleum and Natural Gas Business Group, Downstream Petroleum Business Group, and Technology and Engineering Group segments.

