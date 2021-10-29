Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $19,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $145.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.05 and a one year high of $180.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.05.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

