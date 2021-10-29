Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,698 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $19,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,851,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,995,000 after purchasing an additional 688,506 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 7.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 34,412 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 96,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 392,677.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,013,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $28.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.