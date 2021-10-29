Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,834 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $20,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,221 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,265 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,922 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,557 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $79.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

