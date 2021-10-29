Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $16.82 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Equifax worth $16,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,722,000 after buying an additional 20,466 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,057,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,119,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Equifax by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Equifax by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,695,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.63.

NYSE:EFX opened at $275.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.93. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

