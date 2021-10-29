Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $17.86 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of AMETEK worth $17,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,596,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $131.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

