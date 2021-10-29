Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $21.29 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of W. P. Carey worth $21,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,875,000 after acquiring an additional 203,575 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,167,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 371,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,819,000. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

Shares of WPC opened at $79.49 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.82%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

