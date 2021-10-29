Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 28,684 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $22,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $66.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

