Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Position Lessened by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,421. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEG stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEG. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

