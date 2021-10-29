Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €127.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($120.59) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €114.47 ($134.67).

Get Puma alerts:

ETR:PUM opened at €106.95 ($125.82) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion and a PE ratio of 54.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €97.95. Puma has a 12 month low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 12 month high of €109.70 ($129.06).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.