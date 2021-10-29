Puma’s (PUMSY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PUMSY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Puma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Puma currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Puma alerts:

PUMSY opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. Puma has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $13.13.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.