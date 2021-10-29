Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 88.03% from the company’s previous close.

PUR opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.76) on Wednesday. Pure Gold Mining has a one year low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 177.50 ($2.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 60.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £254.81 million and a P/E ratio of -13.07.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

