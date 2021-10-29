Putnam Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 85,400 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,591,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 128.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,497.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $852,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 387,095 shares of company stock valued at $40,178,783. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $90.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.01 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average is $106.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Europe lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.24.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

