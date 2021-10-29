Putnam Investments LLC Buys 238,150 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 103.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,150 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $11,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Everi in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Everi by 2,355.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Everi by 44.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Everi in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

EVRI stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

In other Everi news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,660 shares of company stock worth $4,455,851 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

