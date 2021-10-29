Putnam Investments LLC Buys Shares of 221,956 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 221,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Edison International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIX. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $62.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

