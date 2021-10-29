Putnam Investments LLC Grows Stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,314 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $13,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth $159,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

MEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

In other news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $139,639.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 498,669 shares of company stock worth $30,763,611. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $66.98 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average is $53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.17.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

