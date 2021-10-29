Putnam Investments LLC Has $15.95 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.20% of United Therapeutics worth $15,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in United Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in United Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTHR. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $192.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $128.21 and a 12 month high of $216.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.36 and a 200-day moving average of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,420 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

