Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252,778 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 8,589 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $17,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,018,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $79,585,000 after acquiring an additional 75,065 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,414 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

