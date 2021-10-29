Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 173,256 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 361,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,256 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $10,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,111,000 after acquiring an additional 110,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 653,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $29,447.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $103,095.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $218,301 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

