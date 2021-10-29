Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s FY2022 earnings at $23.84 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABG has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.25.

NYSE:ABG opened at $196.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $230.96. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,103,000 after acquiring an additional 47,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after buying an additional 36,311 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,940,000 after buying an additional 52,225 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,973,000 after buying an additional 164,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,944 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

