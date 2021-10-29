Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the company will earn $5.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.41 EPS.
Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.33 million.
Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $119.94 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $120.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.
Oasis Petroleum Company Profile
Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.
