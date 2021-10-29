Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The Aaron’s in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

The Aaron’s stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.07 million and a PE ratio of 7.65. The Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 3.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 68.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 22,441 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in The Aaron’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

