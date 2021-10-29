Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) – B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

NYSE PINE opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $209.56 million, a PE ratio of 109.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 81,418 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

