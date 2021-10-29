Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$81.64 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$87.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$79.79.

TSE QSR opened at C$70.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$22.10 billion and a PE ratio of 25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$67.77 and a 12 month high of C$87.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$79.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.33.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total value of C$4,713,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,916,268.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 77.83%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

