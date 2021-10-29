Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the software giant will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.66.

MSFT opened at $324.35 on Thursday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $326.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Amundi acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,778 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

