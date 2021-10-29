Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Funko in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Funko’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.72.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $16.12 on Thursday. Funko has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $813.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Funko by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 166,588 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Funko by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,198,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 43,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $881,596.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 476,508 shares of company stock valued at $9,640,969. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

