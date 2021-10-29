Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Polaris Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Shares of PIF opened at C$18.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$361.05 million and a PE ratio of 10.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.48, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.64. Polaris Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$12.60 and a twelve month high of C$24.41.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04).

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

