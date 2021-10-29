Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) Issued By William Blair

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Velo3D in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst B. Drab expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Velo3D’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Velo3D in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Velo3D stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. Velo3D has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Velo3D stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 856,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.99% of Velo3D as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.