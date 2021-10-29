Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Raised by Analyst

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for CF Bankshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CF Bankshares’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

CFBK opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.80. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 298,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 63.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.