Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $364.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 339.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $36,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

