Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Cut by Raymond James

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) – Raymond James lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FTS. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Fortis to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective (down previously from C$60.00) on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.56.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$54.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$25.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.18. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.97 and a 52 week high of C$59.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.62%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

