Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Olin Co. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Olin in a research report issued on Sunday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s FY2022 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of OLN opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,645,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at $7,313,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 171.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 34,490 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Olin by 37.8% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.