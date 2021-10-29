Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Increased by Analyst

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ FY2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion.

Several other research firms have also commented on PWR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.83.

PWR opened at $121.51 on Thursday. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $121.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 588.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Quanta Services by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

